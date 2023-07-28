Michael Schumacher Could Break $14,900,000 Record as Rare Ferrari With 100% Success Rate Goes Under the Hammer

Legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher has a chance of breaking a $14,900,000 record as one of his rare Ferrari cars goes up for sale at an upcoming auction. The latest Ferrari that will go up for auction is Schumacher’s 2002 Australian Grand Prix-winning F2001B.

With another of his cars set to go under the hammer, it is pertinent to note that he also held the record at two previous auctions. The 54-year-old’s F2003-GA was sold at an auction for a record $14,900,000 in Geneva last year.

Prior to this, Schumacher‘s F2001 earned $7,500,000 back in 2017. Since the seven-time world champion is incredibly popular among fans, it is not a surprise that his cars are sold for such high prices. What price the F12001B fetches now, is yet to be seen.

Michael Schumacher’s F2001b will be up for sale in August

According to sealed.sothebys.com, Michael Schumacher’s F2001B will be up for sale at an upcoming auction from August 16 to 19 this year. Back in 2002, Michael Schumacher first won the Australian Grand Prix while driving the F2001B. Then, two weeks after, he also clinched Ferrari’s 150th pole position at the Malaysian Grand Prix. Additionally, this car also has a 100% podium record, making it even more special.

While this car has given him several moments on track to cherish, perhaps what is most significant about it is that it helped Schumacher win his fifth F1 championship. This car was around in the grid for just three races before the launch of the F2002 but, it gave him a strong start, that put him on the top of the championship standings. Ultimately, Schumacher’s early season success with the F2001B, gave him the platform he needed.

How much have Schumacher’s previous cars been sold for?

In recent times, many of Michael Schumacher’s F1 cars have been sold at an auction. Towards the end of last year, Schumacher’s 2003 F1 car went up for auction. It was sold for a massive $13 million.

Meanwhile, Schumacher’s Jordan 191 was sold at an auction earlier this year. The Jordan 191, which was the 54-year-old’s first car in F1, was sold for a whopping $1.43 million.

These were not the only Michael Schumacher cars that have been put up for auction as his first championship-winning Ferrari car was also sold earlier this year. The Ferrari F1-2000 was sold for $9.5 million. Since most of Schumacher’s cars have earned around $10 million at auctions, the F2001b is likely to be sold for a huge sum as well.