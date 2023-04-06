Michael Schumacher’s First Championship-Winning Ferrari Bound to Fetch $9.5 Million in Auction

Michael Schumacher was already an F1 World Champion before he joined Ferrari, thanks to his 2 titles in 1994 and 1995 with Benetton. However, Schumacher’s legacy is remembered for his glory years with the Maranello-based team.

Schumi’s days in red started in 1996. Yet, it was in 2000 that he secured his first championship with Ferrari. This was the Italian team’s first title in 21 years, having last won the title in 1979.

The 7x world champion secured 5 titles with Ferrari between 2000-04. However, it’s the Ferrari F1-2000 that broke the domination of Williams and McLaren, bringing the trophy back to Italy.

Wanna be like Mike? More than two decades after Michael Schumacher and Ferrari’s first Formula One Drivers’ World Championship together, this race-winning Ferrari F1-2000 driven by Schumacher is now offered via Sotheby’s Sealed. https://t.co/6AZo6W9yfv pic.twitter.com/F5ovcQB6i0 — RM Sotheby’s (@rmsothebys) April 3, 2023

This historic car that delivered the German his first silverware in red will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s. The car will go under the hammer this week and is expected to secure more than $9.5 Million.

Know more about Michael Schumacher’s F-2000

Schumacher’s F-2000 is one of the most decorated cars in F1. The German won 9 races and secured 9 pole positions. He achieved 108 points, securing the title with a win in the Japanese GP.

The chassis-198 auctioned by Ferrari has some notable moments associated with the driver. It was with this car that the German secured his race win at Brazil after starting 3rd. It was with this car that Schumi secured his only pole in Monaco during his championship-winning Ferrari days.

2000 MONACO One of Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)’s qualifying laps at Monte Carlo, where he took his 2nd pole of the season. Jarno Trulli (Jordan) qualified an amazing p2, followed by Coulthard, Frentzen, Hakkinen & Barrichello. Jean Alesi qualified p7 for Prost #F1 pic.twitter.com/AY2hF95tuO — Motorsports in the 2000s (@CrystalRacing) June 3, 2020

The car was developed by the then-technical director of Ferrari, Ross Brawn, and designed by Rory Byrne. Familiar names such as Aldo Costa, Marco Fainello, Nikolas Tombazis, and James Allison too had crucial roles in the development of the car.

The car was restored by Ferrari and displayed in Geneva before it was sold to collector Kevin Crowder. The car will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s during a sealed auction held from April 3-12.

Previous Ferraris of Schumacher have sold for more

Schumacher’s Ferraris are prized collectibles. There are only a few of those, guarded in secrecy, and every year only a single car manages to be sold at a private auction.

Some of the former Ferrari driver’s championship-winning cars have fetched record-breaking prices. The highest-grossing Schumacher-driver Ferrari F-2003 GA was sold last year for over $14.5 Million.

The chassis number 229 was at auction by RM Sotheby’s during Sotheby’s Luxury Week in Geneva, Switzerland. Schumacher secured 5 victories driving with the car on the way to achieving his 4th title with the Scuderia.

Michael Schumacher’s championship-winning 2003 Ferrari has sold at auction for over $14 million 💰 Making it the most expensive modern F1 car ever. pic.twitter.com/xeN2IbBg4W — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 10, 2022

The previous record holder was another Schumacher-driven Ferrari, an F2001 model. He won the driver’s title with a record margin of 58 points, after achieving 9 race wins.



The car was sold at the 2017 Sotheby’s auction in New York City. The estimated sale price of the car was set at $4-5.5 Million. The car was sold for $7.5 Million