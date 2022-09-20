Michael Schumacher has the ‘Mamba Mentality’ trait in common with 5 times NBA Champion Kobe Bryant

Sports legends Michael Schumacher and Kobe Bryant have the ‘Mamba Mentality’ setting them apart and inspiring the future generation

Seven times world champion Michael Schumacher and NBA GOAT Kobe Bryant had a lot in common in their different sports world. Both are quintessential in their own world.

Kobe Bryant tragically passed away at the age of 41 along with his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers. Schumacher had a life-threatening ski accident in the French Alps.

Both of the events mentioned above shocked the world. There are mentality similarities between both the drivers which resonate with the fans to this day.

Kobe Bryant and Michael Schumacher sharing the Mamba Mentality

Kobe Bryant and Michael Schumacher are one of the most successful athletes in the world and revolutionized their sports. The upcoming athletes are inspired by them.

Drivers such as Sebastian Vettel, and Mika Hakkinen who drove during the Schumacher era always talk about his work ethic. Basketball players like LeBron James and Klay Thompson speak the same about Bryant’s work ethic.

The German driver and the American basketball player had the ‘Mamba Mentality’. This mentality is what brought both the players success with their sheer determination and hard work.

“Don’t look at what I did, but look at how I did it. The how.” – Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/86PThveKrW — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) September 19, 2022

Lord of the rings and the Lord of the F1 world

Former LA Lakers star used to wake up as early as 4 AM and practice basketball on the court. Practicing on the court, going to the gym, and staying up late got the work done for Bryant.

The Seven times world champion also worked intensely with engineers improving his driving skills. The rest as they say is history for both athletes.

From the iconic 81 points to win 5 championships, Bryant set a benchmark for the next generation. Schumacher won 93 races and seven world championships inspiring the next generation as well.

Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel at the Race Of Champions in 2012 pic.twitter.com/hL4HgJ5T8o — F1 To Rule Them All (@F1RulesMedia) September 14, 2022

