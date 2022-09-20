“We are really being screwed!”: Fans have to pay $7.77 to F1 for getting information regarding Las Vegas GP tickets

Fans have to pay F1 $7.77 dollars to be on the mailing list for tickets to the upcoming Las Vegas GP in 2023.

F1 as a sport is rapidly growing. Ever since Netflix’s Drive to Survive aired in 2019, the sport has seen a sharp rise in viewership, particularly in countries that were not a huge market before.

This has led to new races being introduced to the F1 calendar like Saudi Arabia and Qatar. However, the country that is benefiting the most from this is the United States of America. The US hosted two races in 2022, with Miami being added to the schedule alongside the preexisting US GP that is held in Austin every year.

Next year, the Las Vegas GP will also be making its debut. It’s a race that F1 organizers were planning to bring back for a long time because of the city’s popularity and glamour. Finally, the teams and drivers are set to travel to Vegas and race under the lights in 2023.

One huge criticism related to F1’s growth, however, has been the huge increase in ticketing prices.

F1 fans have to pay $7.77 just for Las Vegas GP ticketing details

Tickets for the 2023 Las Vegas GP have not gone on sale yet. They are expected to launch early next year, but fans are already bracing themselves for the extremely expensive ticket prices.

The organizers of the race expect to earn a total of $20-25 million from ticket sales. This is a huge amount and on top of that, MGM resorts will introduce a $100,000 package for the event. Even though the ticket launch is so far away, fans are already being asked to pay money to the organizers.

This amount, however, won’t be securing any place for fans on the grandstand. Earlier this week, a notice was put up online which said fans could be part of the ‘Priority Interest List’ for the Las Vegas GP right now. For that, they have to pay $7.77 to the Vegas GP Foundation.

Paying this money to the organizers, just to be on a priority mailing list did not sit right with a lot of fans. They accused F1 of introducing methods that drive fans away from the sport. For a sport that’s increasingly growing every year, these prices are simply unaffordable for the vast majority.

