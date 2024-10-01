Michael Schumacher Makes Public Appearance in His $36 Million Mansion

Seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher recently shocked the F1 community by making a rare public appearance at his $36 million mansion. This marked the first time he had been seen in 11 years since suffering a tragic injury in a skiing accident back in 2013.

The former German driver is believed to have made his public appearance while attending his daughter Gina Schumacher’s wedding to her long-time boyfriend, Iain Bethke. The couple tied the knot in a $36 million villa that was once owned by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Although Michael was permitted to attend this momentous occasion, a report from Metro claims that the family yet ensured his privacy. As per the report, the guests were required to leave their phones at the door.

The report further suggests that Schumacher’s ability to interact with family and friends indicates a softening in his wife Corinna’s approach. Since Schumacher suffered his life-threatening injury, Corinna has been protective, allowing only a few family members and select medical personnel access to the former German driver.

Until now, Corinna had not even allowed Schumacher’s brother Ralf to visit the 55-year-old. As a result, a rift developed between Corinna and Ralf, which he has publicly discussed. However, according to recent reports, the two have now resolved their differences.

Now, with Schumacher making a public appearance, fans can expect him to attend more such events in the future. Several reports have claimed that Mick Schumacher has already proposed to his girlfriend Laila Hasanovic, and that the two are planning to get married in 2025.