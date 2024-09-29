Michael Schumacher’s Daughter Gina Marries in a Villa Once Owned by Real Madrid President Florentino Perez

Michael Schumacher’s daughter Gina Schumacher has reportedly married her long-time boyfriend Iain Bethke. The couple tied the knot in a $36 million villa once owned by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in Majorca. As per a report from the Daily Mail, Michael’s wife Corinna Schumacher bought the villa from Perez back in 2017.

The report further adds that the couple said, “I do” at 4 PM local time and that the ceremony lasted for about half an hour. To celebrate the momentous occasion, there was a banquet and a party with live music by a country band.

Repost Gina Schumacher: Forever yes to you, yes to forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3VjmPFJtOm — (@JMD_helmets) September 29, 2024

Guests that attended the function included Michael’s brother Ralf Schumacher, who is also a former F1 driver, and his partner Etienne Bosquet-Cassagne. However, there was no report of Michael’s attendance at his daughter’s wedding.

The couple first went public about their relationship seven years ago. Back then, they attended an awards ceremony in Munich together.

Meanwhile, in September last year, Gina also shared a picture on Instagram with Bethke. And just a few months later, the couple confirmed their plans of getting married.

The Schumacher family have been planning their wedding since January of this year. German magazine Bunte reported that the Schumacher family also hired a wedding planner from northern Germany to put the “finishing touches”.

Who did the Schumacher family hire to plan Gina’s wedding?

Back in January this year, several reports claimed that the Schumacher family hired famous wedding planner Nadine Metgenberg, who is dubbed as ‘Ms. Fine‘. Metgenberg has planned weddings for several celebrities and millionaires in the past.

Due to Michael’s critical condition, the Schumacher family gave Fine the difficult task of planning Gina and Bethke’s wedding in such a way that the seven-time F1 champion’s health status remains a secret.

Corinna and the rest of the Schumacher family have stated on multiple occasions in the past that it is their responsibility to protect Michael from the public eye and give him the privacy he needs.