Michael Schumacher race-winning Ferrari F300 sells for $6.2 Million

Ferrari F300 which Michael Schumacher won races with in 1998 got collected a massive $6,220,000 at RM-Sotheby’s auction at Monterey.

The undefeated Ferrari F300 is one of the masterpieces designed by the Italian team. The car helped Michael Schumacher in his title run in the 1998 season.

Schumacher finished the ’98 season as a runner-up in the championship battle as Mika Hakkinen took his first title in McLaren-Mercedes.

The German driver bagged 86 points in the 1998 season after he took wins six races of the season. The F300 entered in four races in 1998 – in Canada, France, Great Britain and Italy – and won all four events with Schumacher at the wheel.

Michael Schumacher’s 1998 Ferrari F300 just sold for $$6,220,000 at the RM Sotheby’s Auction in Monterrey, California. Read about this amazing car at https://t.co/U2PG8La7KM (Lots of photos too).#KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/CZvxZmfmBv — Salracing (@salracing) August 21, 2022

Now a car enthusiast bought the F300[specifically chassis#187] which was designed by a team of Ferrari engineers led by Rory Byrne and Ross Brawn.

That valued statistic was likely partly responsible for producing the highest bid which came in at $6,220,000 at RM Sotheby’s auction at Monterey.

Also Read: -time World Champion Michael Schumacher donated $1.5 Million for humanitarian cause

Michael Schumacher Ferrari 2001 sold for $7,504,000

Despite being sold for $6.2 Million, the F300 is not the most expensive modern F1 car ever auctioned. This accolade belongs to another of Schumacher’s fantastic rides which is the Ferrari 2001. This masterpiece was sold for a whopping $7,504,000 last year.

However, the highlight of this weekend’s auction was the sale of the most significant purpose-built Ferrari “big block” sports-racing prototypes from the 1950s.

The 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider was raced by Phil Hill, Carroll Shelby, Eugenio Castellotti, Masten Gregory, Richie Ginther and Jo Bonnie. This Ferrari went under the hammer for an eye-watering $22,005,000!

Also Read: 22 GP winner Damon Hill recalls his long standing rivalry with 7-time world champion