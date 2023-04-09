Michael Schumacher Similarities in Max Verstappen- But It Might Not Be a Compliment

Max Verstappen has proved to be a generational talent in F1. One as rare as Lewis Hamilton, or even Michael Schumacher himself. Although Hamilton and Schumacher went on to win a record amount of championships, Verstappen is a few five titles behind.

Verstappen is known for his fierce approach to racing, a relentlessness that drove him to his two championships. This was similar to Schumacher, who would see nothing but the checkered flag in his pursuit of greatness.

However, according to Jean Todt, his closest confidante, there is just one similarity between the two- and it has nothing to do with talent.

Max Verstappen compared to Michael Schumacher

Talent, race craft, attitude, and proficiency aside, Todt believes only one thing ties the two together- a good car. This shared privilege of being in good teams is the only commonality between the two.

Explaining his stance, Todt said, “I don’t make comparisons, but he and Max have one thing in common… They drive for the best team and that helps.” Narrowing down all of Verstappen’s abilities to the lucky car beneath him, was Schumacher that fortunate too? Or is talent the actual key used by both these champions to unlock the true potential of their cars?

Diving deep into the two icons, Verstappen was dubbed fast, making only a few mistakes on the track. Regarding the Ferrari champion, Todt explained, “Michael might have seemed a bit presumptuous and obnoxious when he ran, but it was an attitude that served to hide his shyness.”

Regardless, Todt also claims that Verstappen is a “fighter” like Schumacher. Another similarity then- one, when paired with the best teams, yields championship-winning results.

History shared between the Verstappens and the Schumachers

Back when Jos Verstappen shared the grid with Michael Schumacher, the two pals were asked if they would ever send their sons into the sport. Schumacher laughed saying that this topic would be the only reason he’d argue with Jos.

Jos was confident. “Very similar age so for sure they will compete with each other.” However, understanding the dangers and pressures of being a F1 driver, Schumacher would rather his son turn to golf or horse riding.

Decades down the line, Mick and Max have shared the grid, and Verstappen even became champion, twice! Turns out the apple doesnt fall far from the tree as both the drivers proved to be extremely talented in their own chapters in the sport.