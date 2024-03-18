Oscar Piastri Believes Due to Him Australian Grand Prix Will Witness Massive Amount of McLaren Fans

With the 2024 Australian GP just days away, Oscar Piastri is gearing up for the second home Grand Prix of his F1 career. Naturally, the 22-year-old is excited to be racing in his own backyard, and he looks forward to a proper welcome with his Australian fanbase decked in Papaya to support him and McLaren.

Piastri was quoted on X (formerly Twitter) as saying, “Australia, my home race! I’m so excited to be racing in front of a home crowd again. There’s no feeling like it. It’s going to be a great race week, and I’m sure that there will be an awesome atmosphere.”

With his stellar rookie season last year, and Daniel Ricciardo’s dwindling form, Piastri has quickly become the premier racing driver for the Australian fans. Last year, the #81 driver went on to bag two podiums with McLaren as well as his first F1 win during the 2023 Qatar GP Sprint Race. Naturally, his stock has risen since he last raced at Albert Park, and this year he’s expecting a massive turnout.

The Australian has started this season in style, too. His performances have raised the expectations and excitement around his homecoming this weekend. Piastri currently sits 5th in the driver’s championship after a sublime drive at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP bagged him P4 in the race.

Is Oscar Piastri F1’s next Australian superstar?

Previously, the likes of Daniel Ricciardo and Piastri manager, Mark Webber held the mantle of being Australia’s most loved racing stars. However, with the way the McLaren driver’s career trajectory is going, he can quickly become a cult hero in his home country – the same way as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have done in their respective nations.

That being said, he isn’t the only Australian driver on the grid this year. While Daniel Ricciardo is struggling for results, he is still one of the most recognized and loved drivers on the grid. What’s more, if his Red Bull move for 2025 materializes, he could quickly outshine Piastri once again.

But before Oscar can dream of attainting god-hood in the eyes of his countrymen and women, the McLaren racing ace would be hoping to get a few Grand Prix wins under his belt. Though he did win a Sprint Race last year, the elusive Grand Prix glory still evades him.