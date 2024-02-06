Valtteri Bottas Predicts ‘Escalated Movements’ in Market After Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari Which Can Probably Include Him

Lewis Hamilton is all set to move to Ferrari in 2025, thereby leaving a spot vacant at Mercedes. Valtteri Bottas believes that his former Mercedes teammate’s move will bring about the ultimate silly season in 2024. The Finnish driver himself could be a part of the same as his contract with the Stake F1 Team ends at the end of 2024. Therefore, if he does not extend his contract, he will be a free agent in the winter and ready for a move elsewhere.

Speaking about the silly season, Bottas said in a report published by Autosport, “It’s kind of cool [Hamilton’s move to Ferrari] and it will definitely create some movement for the future, which is good for the whole sport and for some drivers, for sure.”

Apart from mentioning how Hamilton‘s switch would bring in the ultimate silly season, Bottas also congratulated the British driver on his decision. Bottas believes that the decision to switch to Ferrari would be a big move and a huge opportunity for his former Mercedes teammate.

However, Hamilton’s move to Ferrari only seems to be the start of things to come. Since the contracts of 13 drivers, including Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz, and Daniel Ricciardo, are expiring in 2024, it is most likely that a mega-silly season awaits the fans later this year.

Is Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari only the start of the silly season?

As multiple drivers have their contract ending in 2024, next year is likely to see some interesting changes in the team’s line-ups. When Lewis Hamilton leaves for the Maranello-based team for a massive $435 million deal, he will leave a seat open in Mercedes.

Since Hamilton is moving to Ferrari, Carlos Sainz will also have to find another team. Elsewhere, Sergio Perez’s seat at Red Bull could also become available as the Mexican has been struggling to deliver for the Milton Keynes outfit.

That is not it, as the likes of Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, and Esteban Ocon are also in the final year of their contracts. Hence, there is a possibility that some of these drivers could also seek a move elsewhere in 2025. The only side that seems to have a stable line-up currently is McLaren with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.