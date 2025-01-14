Michael Schumacher “Took Over a Year” to Settle: How Lewis Hamilton Can Struggle With Ferrari’s Alien Culture

15 years ago, Michael Schumacher returned to F1 with Mercedes, having last driven for Ferrari in 2006. This year, another seven-time world champion is shifting allegiances between the two teams with Lewis Hamilton gearing up for his Ferrari debut.

Looking back at Schumacher‘s second coming to the sport, Mark Hughes predicts a similar conundrum for Hamilton — in terms of getting used to the culture at a new team. “I interviewed Michael Schumacher at the end of his Mercedes spell,” began Hughes on The Race F1 podcast.

“And one of the things he said was how coming from Ferrari it took him over a year at Mercedes to get fully familiar with what levers to pull to get what he needed. So, I imagine it’ll be much the same the other way around,” he added.

What stands as even more alarming for Hamilton is the fact that Schumacher had come into a German team and had more experience of racing for different teams than Hamilton himself. Yet, the Ferrari legend struggled to integrate himself with the Silver Arrows which only goes to show the task up ahead of the #44 driver.

Hamilton isn’t accompanied by any of his associates at Mercedes, including race engineer Peter Bonnington. The Briton will have to build all working dynamics with engineers, mechanics, and the senior leaders at Ferrari from scratch. Many deem that the Maranello outfit’s culture and work ethic are vastly different from all other teams, that are mainly based out of the UK.

That said, Ferrari team principal, Frederic Vasseur is already waiting in the wings to welcome and help the former McLaren driver settle in smoothly, as the Frenchman has a long-standing relationship with him.

Vasseur could make Hamilton’s Ferrari move a success

One of the biggest hurdles that Hamilton will face in his new chapter with Ferrari is getting one with the team. He will have to embrace the Italian language and culture and also ensure that he endears himself to the Tifosi.

Being an Englishman, this might seem like a tall order for the 40-year-old. However, he has his former boss, Vasseur to guide him through the process which will surely come as a welcome relief for the seven-time world champion.

Vasseur and Hamilton go a long way back. In fact, it was under the Frenchman’s tutelage that a young Hamilton won the GP2 (now F2) title in his rookie year in 2006. This was crucial for McLaren to sign him on for a full-time F1 seat the very next year. So, Hamilton essentially owes his entire F1 career to the Ferrari boss.

Naturally, Vasseur will help him assimilate into the team and expect him to return the favor. For the Frenchman, Hamilton’s push for that elusive eighth title will be enough as he himself hopes to break the Scuderia’s 17-year-long title drought.