Michael Schumacher undergoes $139,000 a week secret treatment to return to normal life

Michael Schumacher undergoes secret pioneering medical treatment in hopes to rebuild the F1 legend back from his horrible accident.

F1 legend Michael Schumacher suffered a catastrophic brain injury following his horrifying skiing crash in 2013. The seven-time world champion’s health updates have ever since been kept as a shrouded secret by his family.

However, reports claim that Schumacher receives medical treatment worth $139,000 a week in hopes to recover from the accident.

Reports also suggest that the German driver has had a team of 15 nurses and doctors offering around-the-clock care for him.

My dear team @ScuderiaFerrari, I have attempted to illustrate our spectacular victory at the 1998 Hungarian GP. Hopefully, I’ve done it justice. I dedicate this to all the tifosi and @schumacher fans. All the best for this weekend team! pic.twitter.com/r7smM4Yecu — Aishi 🏎 (@VortexbyAishi) July 29, 2022

After the accident, Schumacher was placed in a medically induced coma for about six months. Later he was discharged to receive treatment from his home near Switzerland by his family.

Recently, the Schumacher family sold the F1 driver’s beloved private jet and a holiday home in Norway worth $30 Million. As per reports, this was done in a bid to cover Schumacher’s medical costs.

Also Read: Michael Schumacher family spends $35.6 Million to start a new life in Spain

Health updates on Micheal Schumacher

Furthermore, since the reports of the family selling off Schumacher’s precious belongings, very little information has been released on the 53-year-olds health conditions.

Some suggest that Schumacher remains in a wheelchair and can react to things around him. In 2019, some reports claimed that the German driver was set to undergo breakthrough stem cell therapy.

In 2018, other sources described as “close relatives” told the French magazine Paris Match that Schumacher cries when he sees natural beauty.

They said: “When you put him in his wheelchair facing the beautiful panorama of the mountains overlooking the lake, Michael sometimes cries.”

In 2019, former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt told Radio Monte-Carlo, “I saw the race together with Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland.” Todt oversaw Schumacher’s five championship titles at Ferrari between 2000-2004 and has ever since been a close friend to the German legend.

Also Read: When Michael Schumacher’s daughter forced Ferrari boss to scold seven-time world champion