Michael Schumacher family spends $35.6 Million to start a new life in Spain

The family of F1 legend Michael Schumacher has reportedly spent a massive $35.6 Million to relocate to Spain to spend the winter months.

The wife of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, Corrina is reported to have bought a $32.8 Million mansion in Majorca.

Corrina is said to have bought the mansion named Villa Yasmin from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in 2017.

German magazine Die Bunte reports that the family are preparing to relocate and spend the winter months in the new villa. Corrina is said to have big plans for the family at the new villa.

Michael, whose health conditions remain unknown is reported to have flown to the villa by helicopter. The report also claims that the Schumacher family has purchased a 54,000 sqm plot of land worth $2.7 Million to set up a horse ranch near the villa.

The plot is described as a rarity in the region of southwest Majorca due to its proximity to the sea. Currently, the expansive plot is full of dilapidated buildings and almond trees.

Also Read: Spoiler! How Ferrari boss ruined Michael Schumacher’s retirement announcement

Corrina makes sure that Michael Schumacher has the best medical care

Furthermore, the reports in the German Magazine claim that Corrina has big plans for the family on the island. She wants to make sure that the F1 legend has the best medical care.

Reports of the Schumacher family’s ties to Majorca date back to May 2021 when the family were speculated to purchase the expansive plot of land.

Mick watches Michael Schumacher pic.twitter.com/AgaDkGOhhM — F1 To Rule Them All (@F1RulesMedia) August 4, 2022

At the time the plot was reported to be used for raising and riding horses as both wife Corrina and Michael’s daughter Gina Maria are keen equestrians. They have horses on their estates in Switzerland and Texas.

Also Read: When Michael Schumacher dropped $45 million a year salary just not to team up with Kimi Raikkonen