Michael Schumacher would have stopped criticisms towards his son claims ex-F1 boss

Michael Schumacher would have stopped criticisms warranted at his son due to his underwhelming performances with Haas in 2022.

Mick Schumacher in 2022 is not having a good time being an F1 driver. In over 30 race starts, the 2020 F2 champion is yet to score his first F1 career points.

This situation of his has led to fans doubting his talent as an F1 driver. Many feel that the 23-year-old superstar doesn’t have in him unlike his father to be at the top.

However, former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone believes that having the seven-time world champion was healthy enough, he would have shut down all the criticisms.

“If Michael was here, he would tell Gunther where to go. That would have helped a lot,” said Ecclestone. The former F1 boss feels this way because most of the criticism towards the junior Schumacher is from Steiner.

“He doesn’t need people telling him that all the time,” Ecclestone said when asked about the critiques of Schumacher’s recent driving. “He needs someone to help him and not criticise him too much.”

Also read: How Corrina Schumacher built $12.2 Million home hospital for husband Michael Schumacher?

Ex-F1 boss wants Mick Schumacher in a competitive car

Ecclestone further said that it’s hard to judge the Haas superstar in a car which mostly remains uncompetitive. Thus, he would want to see him in a car that performs and then he could judge him.

“We don’t know how good or bad the car is,” Ecclestone told the German broadcaster NTV. “It makes a big difference whether the car suits his driving style or not.”

mick schumacher’s car the moment he is running comfortably in the top 10: pic.twitter.com/ulJ2LmcycE — toot woot (@formulawah) June 20, 2022

“I would like to see him in a different car – a more competitive car,” Ecclestone said. “I would like to see him in the Mercedes, that would be nice.”

Though, Ecclestone admitted that Schumacher’s F1 career is indeed in jeopardy because of the poor performances. Last year, the German race driver cost the highest to his team in repairs among all the 20 drivers.

But at the same time, he also wants Haas to be like Red Bull. According to him, the Milton-Keynes-based team targets the strengths of their drivers and customizes the machinery around them. Therefore, the drivers manage to optimize their performances.

Also read: When Michael Schumacher’s pit win led to FIA suspending stewards licenses