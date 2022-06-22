How Corrina Schumacher built $12.2 Million home hospital for husband Michael Schumacher?

Corrina Schumacher built a $12.2 Million medical suite for Michael Schumacher at their mansion by Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

The F1 fans around the world were taken aback when they heard that Michael Schumacher had met a tragic accident in 2013. He suffered serious brain injuries while skiing in the French Alps.

Since then the German legend has been in an artificially induced coma. As time passed, the chances of the seven-time world champion became highly unlikely.

Throughout his three-month stay at the hospital, his wife Corrina Schumacher stayed by Schumacher’s side at the hospital. But she wanted to take her husband home as the experts said that he is unlikely to ever wake up.

To take care of him, Corrina reportedly spent $12.3 Million to build a medical suite at their home by Lake Geneva in Switzerland. She used the funds from the family’s $613 Million fortune to build a suite equipped with high-tech medical facilities at their mansion.

Michael Schumacher mansion up for sale for $6.1 Million

The Schumachers originally acquired the mansion for just $3.6 Million in 2002 by Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

It was reported that Corrina listed the 20,000-square-metre farmhouse for sale for $6.1 Million; more than double what the Schumachers paid for it in 2002. The expensive mansion has been described as “an exceptional property in a quiet and protected location.

Furthermore, Corrina keeps the life of his husband private. Since the tragedy, there have been no updates about his health. Schumacher hasn’t been seen since, but his son, Mick, has continued his father’s legacy on the track, keeping the Schumacher name alive and well.

