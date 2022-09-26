Michael Schumacher’s 7th World Championship winning Ferrari F2004’s miniature model sold for $350

Seven times world champion Michael Schumacher’s final championship-winning Ferrari F2004’s scaled-down and the signed version sold

Michael Schumacher’s historic 7th World championship was his last one in Formula One. He did continue in the sport for years but could not win the world championship.

The likes of Renault, and McLaren had a really competitive cars due to which it was difficult for Ferrari to take the lead. Fernando Alonso won two successive titles in the next two years.

Despite not winning any championship and a poor return with Mercedes in the 2010s, Schumacher cemented his legacy as an all-time great.

One of the most dominant Formula One cars of all time

The Ferrari F2004 is one of the most dominant cars in Formula One history. The design of the car was based on the F2002 which was another successful car.

Moreover, in the 2005 season, Ferrari used an M version of this car. This was basically due to the development of their F2005’s development running late.

It is an iconic car with lots of legacy on its name. It is still a competitive car by the 2022 standards as Schumacher still has a record for the fastest laps in Magny-Cours, Monza, and Shanghai.

Michael Schumacher’s iconic 1/18 car model with signature sold

Michael Schumacher won 13 races in this car and became the world champion. His teammate Rubens Barrichello secured two victories helping Ferrari with the constructors’ title.

This particular scaled model is 1/18 in size and is a part of crucial F1 memorabilia. Moreover, the highlight of the model is that Michael Schumacher signed it as well.

The winning bid for this memorabilia is $350. It comes with an original box and COA which authenticates the signature. Whoever wins is taking a piece of history home.

Michael Schumacher’s son Mick drove the car during the 2019 German Grand Prix to honor his father’s 15 years of winning the iconic world title.

