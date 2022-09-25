“Records are not important to me”: 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton doesn’t care about finishing 2022 without race win

7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton insists that he’s not worried about finishing the 2022 F1 season without a race win.

Very few drivers in F1 history have made as big an impact as Lewis Hamilton did in the sport in just his rookie season. His debut campaign saw him being teamed up with two-time Champion Fernando Alonso at McLaren. The young Brit rose up to the challenge, and incredibly enough, missed out on the World Title by just one point.

The very next season, however, he won his first World Title. He stayed with McLaren until the 2012 season after which he moved to Mercedes. It was with the Silver Arrows that he truly established himself as an all-time great in F1. Hamilton won six further Championships with Mercedes.

This is now Lewis Hamilton’s longest winless streak during his F1 career. He’s gone 11 races without a victory. Incredible to think how consistent he’s been for the last 15 years! pic.twitter.com/EG9MifO5Wu — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 7, 2022

Hamilton standing on the top step of a podium became a norm during Mercedes’ period of dominance from 2014-2021. 2022 on the other hand, has turned out to be a majorly underwhelming season for the 37-year-old.

The former McLaren driver has won an F1 race every year since making his F1 debut in 2007. If he does not win one in the remaining six races this campaign, we are about to see something we have never seen before.

Lewis Hamilton believes he will get chance to fight for wins this year

2022 has been a downward step for Mercedes. They did not adapt as well as Red Bull or Ferrari to the regulation changes ahead of this campaign, and have failed to win a single race as a result.

In spite of that, Hamilton believes that the team has made major progress throughout the course of the season. He insists that they’ll get the chance to fight for race wins in the remaining few races of the season.

The greatest lap EVER in Singapore? Watch as @LewisHamilton masterfully dances through the floodlit streets of Marina Bay back in 2018 😱#F1 @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/jnerPzDcW1 — Formula 1 (@F1) January 27, 2022

“I’m grateful that each year we have had, since 2007, an opportunity to win,” he said as quoted by Motorsport. “I do believe that we’re going to have a chance this year. There are still some races to go.”

“I’m not focused on the record but of course, I’m trying to get that win this year. But the record is not important to me, just because I don’t really care about records in general.”

