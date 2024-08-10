Michael Schumacher’s Championship Winning Ferrari Set to Fetch $8-10 Million in Auction

Michael Schumacher etched an unforgettable legacy with Ferrari in Formula 1. One of the Ferrari F1 beasts that the German former driver won his fifth F1 world title with is set to go under the hammer – courtesy of RM Sotheby’s.

As per the official listing on RM Sotheby’s website, the Ferrari F2001B’s bidding process will start between a range of $8,000,000 to $10,000,000. This legendary Ferrari F1 car is set to go on sale next week – the 17th of August, 2024.

The F2001B was the b-spec chassis from the 2001 season. The car was meant to compete in the opening three rounds of the 2002 season.

Schumacher went on to win the first round of the season in Australia. In Malaysia, he snatched the 150th pole position in Ferrari’s history. Moreover, this car is only one of 12 Ferrari F1 chassis to win at least one race and score at least two podiums.

This 2002 Ferrari F2001b Formula 1 car is one of only about 12 World Championship-winning Ferrari chassis driven by Michael Schumacher, with at least one win and two podium finishes. https://t.co/RizvwBO0ij pic.twitter.com/5MLBI3s88D — RM Sotheby’s (@rmsothebys) August 10, 2024

Chassis number 215, which is set to undergo the auction, was retired from F1 duties after the Malaysian GP itself. That being said, the chassis was used extensively for tire testing during the 2002 season.

Moreover, this chassis helped Schumacher win his historic fifth championship. In the process, Schumacher also equalled his tally with the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio.

Chassis number 215 weighed around 600kgs and could produce as much as 850 horsepower, owing to a devastatingly fast V10 engine. The car boasted a seven-speed sequential limited-slip differential gearbox.

Schumacher’s F2001B set to go under the hammer for the second time in one year

The latest Ferrari F1 auction organized by RM Sotheby’s is the second time the F2001B will be going under the hammer. As per GPBlog.com, the same car was auctioned only a year ago by the same auction house.

Schumacher’s legacy has attracted many buyers worldwide who want a piece of his storied alliance with Ferrari. In 2022, the German driver’s 2003 championship-winning F2003-GA was sold for around $15,000,000.

Michael Schumacher’s 2003 Formula One World Championship winning car is going on auction. The Ferrari F2003-GA – powered by a 630kW 3.0-litre V10 engine – is expected to fetch around $10 million at RM Sotheby’s. pic.twitter.com/87qq4ksZ8c — Thami Masemola (@ThamiMasemola) October 11, 2022

Schumacher competed in his third season with Ferrari during the 1998 season. Although he lost the title that year to McLaren’s Mika Hakkiken, the F300 he drove that year fetched $6,000,000 in an auction the same year.