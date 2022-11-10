Michael Schumacher title-winning Ferrari sells at record $13.1 Million

Another Michael Schumacher Ferrari sets a record with a massive auction price of $13.1 Million eclipsing the previous record of $7.4 Million. It has now become the most expensive modern F1 car ever.

The F2003-GA, Chassis 229, which helped the F1 legend secure his sixth championship title in 2003 was sold in Geneva. The previous record of $7.4 Million was also held by a Schumacher-driven Ferrari F2001 model, auctioned in 2017.

The German driver took the F2003-GA out on track nine times and won five Grand Prix before ultimately clinching the title in Japan.

The auction house had estimated the selling price at $9.6 Million but an unidentified telephone bidder sealed the car in the 40 minutes-long bidding war.

F2003 helped Michael Schumacher make history

F2003 is one of the most significant F1 cars of all time. It is one of the Ferraris that secured the most victories in the Scuderia’s history.

The masterpiece which was designed by Rory Byrne and Ross Brawn featured a long wheelbase which massively improved aerodynamics. The car added more power to Schumacher’s success and helped him secure his sixth championship title breaking the record of 5-titles set by Juan Manuel Fangio.

The F2003 was first brought out on the track at the Spanish Grand Prix, which was the fifth race of the 2003 season.

Schumacher drove the car to victory in Spain, Austria, Canada, Italy and US Grand Prix and also claimed pole positions in Spain, Austria and Italy.

It also helped the Scuderia secure its 13th constructors’ championship title which was also the fifth victory of the team in a row.

Lewis Hamilton can equal another Schumacher record at Brazil GP

Formula 1 will head into the 21st round of racing at the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend with Lewis Hamilton still looking to secure a win in his Mercedes this year.

If Hamilton manages to claim victory at his ‘home’ race, having received his honorary Brazilian citizenship, this weekend he would eclipse yet another Schumacher record.

The Briton will become the fourth driver to have won Sao Paolo four times same as Schumacher who won the races in Brazil in 1994, 1995, 2000 and 2002.

