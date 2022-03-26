Mick Schumacher is in constant touch with his mother Corinna Schumcher, Haas F1 team Confirms he will take CT Scan

Haas F1 Team driver Mick Schumacher crashed in the second qualifying session at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday

Mick Schumacher crashed into the concrete wall at turn 12 of the Jeddah circuit. The car spun and hit the concrete wall at high speed. Haas confirmed that Mick was conscious while he was in the car. Schumacher has been transferred to the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital for a medical check.

Mick Schumacher in Good Physical Condition

Guenther Steiner confirms that Mick Schumacher is in good condition and is taken to the hospital for a scan as a precaution.

The German added that he was in constant touch with Mick’s mother and every important measure is taken care of. While interacting with the commentators, Steiner also checked on the condition of the which was split in half.

Thank you for all your kind messages and well-wishes following Mick’s accident 🙏#HaasF1 #SaudiArabianGP — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 26, 2022

Constant touch with Mother and recovery

As per the latest communication, Mick Schumacher did talk with his mother Corinna and is in the hospital getting a CT check. It can also be understandable that Kevin Magnussen will be the only driver competing for Haas tomorrow after the incidents.

Mick finished at the eleventh position last week and was all set to compete against Magnussen for the points places. Wishing a speedy recovery to Mick Schumacher.