“He might change everything”– Lewis Hamilton to start Saudi Arabian GP race from pitlane

F1 veteran journalist claims that disappointed Lewis Hamilton, who got eliminated in Q1, to start the race in Saudi Arabia from the pitlane.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2022 isn’t turning out to be positive for Lewis Hamilton. The Briton got eliminated from the Q1 during the qualifying on Saturday.

The last time it happened was in Brazil 2017, which was because of a crash. But this time, it was on the car’s incapability. According to Hamilton’s own words, the car was undrivable, and he couldn’t get anything out of it.

The seven-time-world champion really shocked the whole F1 world when his timing was at P16 across the entire grid. It was Lance Stroll who knocked him out from the risky P15 zone.

Lance Stroll has knocked Lewis Hamilton OUT of Q1!! 🤯🤯 This is NOT how anyone would’ve written the script 😮 pic.twitter.com/1vwfCd7ZzU — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 26, 2022

Now, veteran F1 journalist Adam Cooper claims that he talked to a disappointed Hamilton. The Mercedes star states that he will change everything in the car. Thus, it would be probable that Hamilton might start from the pitlane.

Just spoke to a disappointed @LewisHamilton, says he might change everything and start from pitlane tomorrow — Adam Cooper (@adamcooperF1) March 26, 2022

Is Lewis Hamilton in big trouble for Sunday?

The Jeddah Corniche circuit is not like any other circuit. While it has a considerable pace for a street circuit and has some areas to overtake. It is still very difficult to drive over there.

And now, with Hamilton set to push over the limit to get some decent points, any mistake could turn out to be horrible for him. The Tiniest mistakes over here have turned out to be frightening.

During this qualifying only, Nicholas Latifi and Mick Schumacher had scary accidents. Schumacher was even required to be stretchered. So, Hamilton surely cannot drive as he drove in Brazil last year.

So, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that the pitlane start would hardly do anything for Hamilton.

