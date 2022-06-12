“Mick Schumacher’s future not dependent on us, it depends on Ferrari”– Haas’ team principal Gunther Steiner reveals they can’t fire Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher might be a thin line with poor 2022, but Haas doesn’t control his future, Ferrari does as revealed by Guenther Steiner.

Mick Schumacher is one of only two drivers who are yet to score a point in his Formula One career. This indicates a huge doubt over the German’s career in F1 after 2022.

He won the 2020 Formula 2 Championship and the Formula 3 European Championship in 2018. Later in 2020, Michael Schumacher’s son signed with Haas with a view to following his seven-time world champion dad’s footsteps.

However, according to Haas’ team principal Guenther Steiner, Schumacher’s future also depends on Ferrari’s decisions and actions.

Also Read: Gunther Steiner blasts F1 media over Mick Schumacher reports

Zero Points for Mick Schumacher in his F1 career

Going into the Miami Grand Prix, Schumacher broke the record of the most race starts without scoring a single point. This was perhaps an unwanted record as he could not score a point in 26 races.

Schumacher did perform well against former Haas driver Nikita Mazepin but the returning Kevin Magnussen has set the bar high.

Magnussen is currently tenth in the world championship with fifteen points given his experience and age in Formula One. In comparison, the young German driver is last in the standings with zero points.

Schumacher starts last in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix over a second behind teammate Magnussen who starts sixteenth two seconds off the pace.

Potential Ferrari drivers as Mick Schumacher’s replacement

According to team principal Guenther Steiner, the team is trying hard to help Mick Schumacher score points despite different opinions.

Steiner said to Sky Germany 9translated by Google): “We have to make sure that we score points. The camp is split from the outside. We want him to be successful. How we do it is up to us. We don’t need advice. The splitting of the team from the outside is not good for Mick.”

Steiner previously reiterated that there are plenty of drivers in the queue as potential Schumacher replacements. He added on Schumacher’s future: “It’s not dependent on us, it also depends on Ferrari.”

Robert Schwartzman, Antonio Giovinazzi, Callum Ilott, and Arthur Leclerc are a few Ferrari drivers who could contest for Haas 2023 seat.

Today didn’t go as planned, but we will try to make the best out of tomorrow🙏 #MSC47 pic.twitter.com/YBMihNCdcc — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) June 10, 2022

Also Read: Fernando Alonso recreates Michael Schumacher’s 2006 Monaco GP gaffe against him