“We’re not inhuman as some people make it”– Gunther Steiner blasts F1 media over Mick Schumacher reports

Gunther Steiner blasts F1 media over reports of creating division within the team as Mick Schumacher fails to perform at the level required.

Mick Schumacher in his sophomore year at Haas is not performing at the level he was expected. The German race driver is still struggling to fetch his first career points.

Whereas, his teammate Kevin Magnussen, who is coming after a year-long exile from F1, is comparatively performing way better than him. Meanwhile, Schumacher’s performances are also marred with crashes.

Thus, the media is surely not going easy on him. Many reports have even rumoured about his possible axe from the team. On the other hand, the losses from Schumacher crashing his Haas are also rounding up the internet.

However, Haas boss Gunther Steiner had enough. He while talking to Sky Germany claimed that F1 media needs to stop, and shouldn’t create division within his team by writing such stories.

“We don’t doubt, but we need success,” said Steiner (translated by Google). “We have to see that we get points. The camp is being divided from the outside. We want Mick to be successful.”

“How we do it is up to us. We don’t need advice. The division of the team from the outside is not good for Mick.”

Haas apologised to Mick Schumacher

On Friday, Schumacher once again had issues. The fluids from his car leaked and the German race driver had to return to his garage and end his day. For this, Steiner claims he apologized to his driver.

“We immediately apologized to him. We’re a team, we’re not as bad or inhuman as some people make it,” said Steiner. The Haas boss further claimed that he needs to put down pressure on Schumacher as the team needs him.

“I’m trying to take the pressure off Mick. I need Mick, Mick needs us. And we have to work together. There’s a lot of pressure from outside, every word is reversed. I am who I am and you won’t change me either.”

