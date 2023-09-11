Mika Hakkinen Points One Villainous Characteristic by Michael Schumacher that Made Him Better Driver Than McLaren Legend

From 1998 to 2000, Mika Hakkinen and Michael Schumacher shared one of the fiercest rivals in the history of F1. The rivalry was unlike any other as drivers had immense respect for each other, making every on-track run-in more enjoyable. Having retired in 2001, Hakkinen always claimed Schumacher was the better driver between them, and 22 years later, the “Flying Finn” reveals the one “villainous” trait that gave the German driver the edge over him.

In the three years they battled each other, Hakkinen got the better of Schumacher twice. The 1998 season saw Hakkinen win the championship by fourteen points, with Schumacher finishing second with 86 points. In the following year, Hakkinen defended his title by edging Eddie Irvine out by two points, finishing with 76 points. Schumacher finished the season in fifth place, having secured 44 points.

However, with a total of seven titles to his name, Schumacher is widely considered to be the GOAT of F1, and Hakkinen explains one of the traits that helped the German reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Mika Hakkinen reveals Michael Schumacher’s villainous trait

Having raced each other since their childhood days, both Schumacher and Hakkinen knew each other well. Explaining the one trait that gave Schumacher the edge over him, Hakkinen said it was his relentlessness that set the German apart. Schumacher was an aggressive defender and never let up on his opponent, no matter the cost, added the Finnish former driver. He also cited an example from the 2000 Belgian Grand Prix to assert his point further.

“He pushed me onto the grass at 300 km/h. At that time, I told him to use his common sense. It’s a matter of life and death at this rate! He just tilted his head to the side and looked at me questioningly. For him, it was racing. That made him the best of us in the end.”

Even when they were rivals on the track, both drivers always appreciated and supported each other while away from it. Decades later, the Finnish continued to adopt the same approach while talking about his contemporary. He took the opportunity to address Schumacher’s health and add his quality of never letting up, hopefully helping him with that, too.

Schumacher’s health scare and his will to keep fighting is inspirational

In December 2013, Schumacher was subject to a terrifying skiing accident in Switzerland, which resulted in a severe injury to his brain. He was put in a medically induced coma for the following 250 days and has been in rehab ever since. Nearly ten years later, the German is yet to make a public appearance, having suffered from paralysis, speech issues, and memory loss during the tenure.

Hakkinen hopes the former world champion still carries the fighting spirit with him like he did during their driving days and wishes to see him amidst the public very soon. The legendary driver now lives in his family home by Lake Geneva with his wife. Constant care and therapy have become the 54-year-old’s new norm, with his wife hoping to get the old Michael Schumacher back one day.