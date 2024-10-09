Mike Krack Claims Adrian Newey Hiring Gives “Credibility” to Aston Martin’s Path to Championship

Lawrence Stroll took over Force India (now Aston Martin) with the vision of transforming it into a World Championship-contending team. Since then, he has invested heavily in the outfit, with the signing of Adrian Newey earlier this year sending a clear message to the rest of the grid about his determination.

Team Principal Mike Krack noted that Newey’s arrival added credibility to their goal of achieving success at the highest level.

On the Nailing the Apex podcast, Krack said, “If you have someone with that level of experience and level of success committing to this project, it shows that probably the ingredients are more or less there and it is possible to achieve that target. I think it’s something that gives huge credibility to the project in the first place.”

Newey is one of the most successful engineers in F1 history, with his expertise in aerodynamics helping him design title-winning cars for Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull—whom he left earlier this season.

Krack hopes “to make substantial steps” with Newey at Aston Martin: – Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack is optimistic that the signing of Adrian Newey will help the team close the gap to the front of the grid. Newey, who left Red Bull after the Miami Grand Prix, will… pic.twitter.com/Lu5GqzKBUR — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) October 1, 2024

Newey wanted something different after spending 20 years at Milton Keynes. He met Stroll, who gave him a tour of the Aston Martin factory and outlined his plans.

Stroll reportedly considered Newey to be the final piece in the puzzle that will get him the Championship he has been craving. And for the Briton, Stroll went all out.

What made Newey join Aston Martin?

Newey reportedly had offers from McLaren, Ferrari, Alpine, and Williams but still chose to join Aston Martin. While it may seem surprising—given that he passed up the chance to work with Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari in one team—Stroll made an offer that Newey couldn’t refuse, and it wasn’t just about money (a $200 million contract).

Newey was impressed by Aston Martin’s state-of-the-art Silverstone facility, complete with a new wind tunnel. The team also secured an exclusive engine deal with Honda, a company with which Newey had closely collaborated during his time at Williams and Red Bull. Additionally, Aramco, the Saudi oil giant, will supply synthetic fuel for the engines.

Along with the recruitment of top-tier engineers like Dan Fallows and Andy Cowell, Aston Martin’s prospects are bright. Newey saw these advantages and likely chose to lead the team to success, much like he did with Red Bull.