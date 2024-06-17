Mind Games vs Humility – Lewis Hamilton Leaves Even the Brightest Confused

Lewis Hamilton recently described his performance at the Canadian Grand Prix as one of the worst of his career. Despite finishing fourth, Hamilton felt Mercedes had the potential to win the race. His remarks about his performance over the weekend being “really poor” and the Canadian GP being “one of the worst races” have left many pundits with conflicting views on the matter, especially on the latest ‘F1 Nation’ podcast hosted by Tom Clarkson and Natalie Pinkham.

Hamilton’s comments came after a weekend where he was finally happy with his car as he got the updated front wing he was missing in Monaco. Despite this, he was left frustrated as he struggled to hold off his teammate, George Russell, who ultimately overtook him in the closing stages of the Grand Prix to clinch the final podium spot.

Clarkson, co-host of the ‘F1 Nation’ podcast, suggested that Hamilton’s comments were a strategic dig at Russell. Clarkson believes that Hamilton implied Russell could only outperform him when he was having an off day.

“It was partly because George had overtaken him. And he wanted to get the message out, ‘George, you only overtake me when I’m having a really rubbish race…’ That’s how I read that,” said Clarkson.

Lewis Hamilton bemoaned one of the worst drives of his career despite finishing fourth at the Montreal Grand Prix and believes his Mercedes car was quick enough to win the race. Read the full story ⬇️https://t.co/5wZq24HJd3 — Times Sport (@TimesSport) June 10, 2024

Drivers are known for playing mind games by often using the media to send subtle messages. Hamilton’s history of intense rivalry, not just with other teams but also with his teammates, lends some weight to Clarkson’s arguments.

However, Pinkham offered a contrasting viewpoint. She suggested that Hamilton’s comments were moments of self-criticism rather than a calculated move.

“You are taking too deep a dive into the psychology,” Pinkham countered. She emphasized that Hamilton might simply be holding himself accountable, a trait that champions often display. “No, he’s holding his hands up. Here is a good guy, blaming himself, saying ‘I wasn’t good enough today’.”

Pinkham further highlighted how the drivers are constantly under the spotlight and the pressure that comes with that. “I feel for these drivers! They can’t say anything without being dissected by us! Maybe it’s just a throwaway statement,” she added. But what does the Mercedes team boss have to say about the whole situation?

Toto Wolff weighs in on Lewis Hamilton’s comments

Toto Wolff provided a rather balanced view of the current situation between his drivers. Regarding Hamilton‘s earlier remarks in Monaco about not outqualifying Russell for the rest of the season, Wolff explained, “I can understand as a driver, you want the best out of yourself and the team, [and] sometimes when it’s going against you, you can question it.”

After Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton says he “anticipated it would be difficult to outqualify George because he has the upgraded component, but it’s great to see we are bringing upgrades”.#F1 #TeamLH #MonacoGPhttps://t.co/m2TRYRcFhv — Mercedes F1 News – SilverArrows.Net (@SilverArrowsNet) May 25, 2024

Wolff reassured that the team remains dedicated to giving both drivers the best possible cars and support. After the Canadian GP, Wolff acknowledged Hamilton’s frustration but also highlighted how the team has taken a step forward.

“I think those drivers saw that there was more. We could have maybe gained a position or two, and that’s why there is a kind of negative sentiment that prevails,” the Austrian added. The only thing that remains clear from Mercedes’ weekend in Canada is that this was the first race of the 2024 season when they showcased some real promise.