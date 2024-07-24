mobile app bar

‘Mom of the Year’ Hailey Bieber Gets a Shoutout From Lewis Hamilton

Hailey Bieber recently gave a feature interview and appeared on the cover of W Magazine’s latest issue. During her feature, the 27-year-old opened up about her pregnancy and the various issues and emotions she’s faced during this time. Her story also received a shoutout from seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The #44 driver took to his official Instagram account to share W Magazine’s cover story as she was hailed ‘Mom of the Year‘. Bieber had to make some difficult decisions regarding her pregnancy and spoke about them during her interview. A central topic of discussion was her choice to reluctantly hide her pregnancy for almost six months.

She explained, “I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good,” as quoted by Yahoo Entertainment. As it also turns out, Hamilton owns W Magazine alongside the likes of Karlie Kloss and Kaia Gerber.

Hamilton‘s outward affection towards Hailey should not come as a surprise, given that he is also a close acquaintance of the Biebers. However, the British driver’s own relationship with his mother is a testament to how highly he perceives the gift of motherhood and the two-way affection and bond it comes with.

Hamilton’s special relationship with motherhood

It is a widely documented fact that Hamilton credits his father, Anthony, for enabling him to reach his goal of driving in Formula 1. That being said, his mother, Carmen Larbalestier, has been an important part of his life.

Larbalestier has been a key figure in Lewis Hamilton’s life and lived with him until he was ten years old. She also attended the ceremony where he was knighted.

Hamilton has always maintained how grateful he is for his parents and step-parents. People had quoted him as saying, “I honestly do not think I would be where I am today if my parents and step-parents had not worked hard together.” In 2022, he even adopted his mother’s maiden name alongside his own surname.

