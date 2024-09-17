“Mum, This Would Be a Good Race for You to Come”: Oscar Piastri Had a Hunch for a Good Race in Baku

Oscar Piastri’s mature and composed drive saw the 23-year-old win the 2024 Azerbaijan GP. While there wasn’t a clear favorite going into the race, Piastri sensed something special and encouraged his mother to attend the race in Baku.

During her chat with Tom Clarkson on the F1: Nation Podcast, Oscar’s mom Nicole reflected on her son’s ‘best win of his career’.

She also revealed what the McLaren driver told her before the race. “He actually said, Mom, this would be a good race for you to come to.”

Usually, Nicole does not travel to every race, as she lives in Melbourne, far away from the majority of the F1 tracks on the calendar.

“He actually said, Mom, this would be a good race for you to come to.” You’re telling me he manifested that win or what?? pic.twitter.com/tdfHfckG5V — ella₈₁༉ (@lawyerofoscar) September 16, 2024

Unlike in Hungary, where Nicole missed Oscar’s first-ever F1 victory, she was there in Azerbaijan to witness him lift the winner’s trophy. Starting from P2, Piastri made a great overtake on Charles Leclerc mid-race, which allowed him to take the lead. From thereon, he defended extremely well to cross the chequered flag in F1.

However, Nicole believes that she should be present when her son is not winning races. Because that is when Oscar would need her the most. Although in Baku, she was part of the celebrations and champagne showers, and she found that fun as well.

Shortly after the celebrations, Piastri’s mom did what she’s become known for—her hilarious updates on X.

Nicole cracks a joke after Oscar’s win.

Nicole became famous for her genuinely hilarious tweets involving Oscar and other F1 drivers over the years. She often takes up the role of a ‘strict mom’ on social media, scolding Oscar and trying to tell him what’s right and what’s not.

When Oscar first won in Hungary, she spoke about missing her Pilates class, and after the Azerbaijan GP, she took the X once again to tweet, “Definitely no Pilates for me tomorrow.”

Definitely no Pilates for me tomorrow…. — Nicole Piastri (@NicolePiastri) September 15, 2024

Her social media fame came up during the post-Baku chat. There, she made an amusing confession. Nicole said, “You know, I started the account just to get him to respond. He wouldn’t answer my calls, so I created a Twitter account.”