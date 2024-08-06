How Oscar Piastri Not Responding to Mom’s Texts Led to Birth of Hilarious X Account

Oscar Piastri was in boarding school in the UK during his junior career when his mother Nicole used to text him and he failed to respond regularly. It was then that Nicole decided to go public and call his son out.

On the Red Flags podcast, she revealed that she opened a Twitter (now X) account, only to post a message for Oscar to call or text her back. However, she didn’t stop there. She started posting funny tweets about Oscar, as his career progressed.

When the Melbourne-born driver finally made it to F1, Nicole’s account blew up. She amassed over 100k followers, and indulged in interactions with several F1 stars including Charles Leclerc and Yuki Tsunoda. In fact, she was wearing the latter’s merch during her segment on the podcast.

……and now time for an Aperol pic.twitter.com/cjTDNY04h3 — Nicole Piastri (@NicolePiastri) July 7, 2024

All things considered, Nicole never foresaw how popular she would become. “My plan was not to dominate the Twitter world by roasting my son,” she said. “It just started because he was difficult to get in contact with.”

The hosts of the podcast realized that had Oscar replied to his mom on time, they would likely not be on the same podcast at all. Because, she would be leading a relatively low-key life, away from the fame that social media brought her.

Nicole Piastri is always with Oscar

Nicole almost always puts up a tweet when her son takes to the track during F1 race weekends. She engages in banter with fans and other drivers, but also showcases her support when the 23-year-old needs it.

Ahead of the Hungarian GP last month, she stayed up late into the night, watching her son start the race from P2. Oscar got off the line well, and maintained the lead for the majority of the race, until Lando Norris took the lead due to McLaren’s questionable strategy call.

Nicole, however, continued supporting Oscar online, while also admitting that she was nervous. In the end, when Oscar passed his teammate to take his first-ever F1 win, Nicole posted a picture of her jumping in front of the television, while her son received the winner’s trophy — a truly heartwarming moment.