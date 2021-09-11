“My dad is the greatest driver there ever was”– Mick Schumacher amidst disputed F1 GOAT debate

“My dad is the greatest driver there ever was”– Mick Schumacher believes his father is the greatest of all time, despite Lewis Hamilton’s records.

Michael Schumacher had undoubtedly one of the most decorative careers in Formula 1, and now his son, following his father’s legacy in the sport, talks about his father’s greatness.

According to the Haas driver, his father is the undisputed greatest of all time, even though his record of seven world titles may get buried when Lewis Hamilton decides to retire.

“My dad is the greatest driver there ever was,” said Schumacher to the BBC Radio. “But he is not only the best driver, he is also the best dad in the world.”

Schumacher retired from F1 in 2006, only to return with Mercedes a few laters and finally brought an end to his second incarnation in motorsport in 2012.

He deserves every documentary

To celebrate the legacy of Schumacher, Netflix will be releasing a documentary on him on September 15, and Mick believes that his father deserves all the cinematic glory.

“I think he deserves every documentary that is made and if we can also share our experience it makes it more personal and credible. Everyone will get a better understanding for what he has done in Formula 1.”

His debut season at the top level is yet to yield a point, but Schumacher junior says it has been a “steep learning curve” and claims that he is having “pure fun” whilst doing his job.

“I’m learning each weekend and progressing, and trying to open up my knowledge and see how I can use it,” he said. “It is a dream come true. It is a job but also pure fun. I found my dream job and can live it day in and day out.

“I thought it would be super stressful but it is comfortable being here. I’m happy and can cope with the stress.”