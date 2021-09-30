“My father never let me finish school” – Nikita Mazepin gives a fascinating insight on his goals in life apart from winning in Formula 1

“My father never let me finish school” – Nikita Mazepin recently completed his Bachelor’s and doesn’t seem to have any long-term plans associated with F1.

Nikita Mazepin is currently an F1 driver with the backing of his dad’s Uralkali company. The Russian corporate giant is involved with Haas, but Nikita is not ruling out the idea of his dad bringing in a new team in the near future.

“That would be an interesting option for him. He made gold out of everything he started.

“But I am very loyal to Haas. So if he were to buy a team it would be exciting to see how they duel, and hopefully, beat him. I’m currently part of a team that is 10th out of 10 places in the Constructors’ Championship. But I said I am loyal. I want success with Haas.

“The reason for the sponsorship is the company sees Formula 1 as an opportunity for new business. I’m the only Russian driver and of course, a Russian company will always want to invest in a team that has a fellow countryman.”

Congrats and many thanks to all those who organized or supported the auction of @F1 drivers’ and teams’ memorabilia for #RoadSafety in Budapest tonight: @RoadSafetyNGOs, Hungarian Minister László Palkovics, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, @nikita_mazepin and others pic.twitter.com/Rd2TmpnGXw — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) July 30, 2021

Nikita Mazepin is still in university!

Nikita is one of the elusive group of 20 to race in the most premier sport of them all but still has found time for academics. He has completed his bachelor’s from Moscow State University and is planning for a Master’s now. All with the aim of leading a company – either his dad’s or one of his own.

“Despite the motorsport, my father never let me finish school. I am currently the only driver who is still studying on the side.

“I finished my bachelor’s degree, now I’m going to start my master. My life will only really start after Formula 1. I am confident that one day you will see me head a great company.”

