“My goal is to be as far ahead as possible”- Mick Schumacher does not want to focus on his career with Ferrari in the future

Mick Schumacher took up the role of Ferrari reserve driver for 2022 but he does not want to think about his future with the Scuderia.

Mick Schumacher is not willing to shift his focus towards a future career with Ferrari. If needed in 2022, Schumacher will be available to fill in the seat for the Italian team.

For now, he wants to focus on driving the Haas and trying to be at the front in the upcoming season. He said, “It would be nice to sit in a Ferrari one day, but my main focus is clearly on Haas.”

“Nevertheless, if they need support, of course, I’m there. However, Schumacher thinks that his current venture with Haas will dictate his future in F1.

He said, “My goal is to be as possible with Haas. What happens in the future remains to be seen. Hopefully, I can show myself well at Haas, then it will go in the right direction.”

Mick Schumacher knows what to expect

Following the new technical regulations of 2022, Schumacher believes that the drivers will have to adjust their driving style with the cars.

However, he feels confident as he has already driven an 18-inch tyre car during his time in F2. Therefore, he has a general idea of what to expect.

Schumacher explained, “I know how the car has developed compared to last year. So from my experience last year, I know how to approach corners to get through quickly. I can prepare myself for that.”

“The car will be stiffer, it will be more jerky for us drivers to drive. This will change the driving style a lot. You have to get used to that again.”

He also feels that his experience in Formula 2 may prove useful. “I already changed from 13- to 18-inch tyres once in Formula 2. I know what to expect.”

At the beginning of 2021, Haas decided to shift their focus towards the development of the 2022 car. Schumacher hopes that this will give them a headstart in the upcoming season.

“All the teams are set a bit to zero by the new rules,” he added. “Hopefully we’ll have a bit of a head start because we started earlier with the changeover and preparation.”

