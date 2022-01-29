“He’s always been very open to giving me advice”: Mick Schumacher on Lewis Hamilton and how the Mercedes star helped him throughout his career

Mick Schumacher admits that he has a similar relationship with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton as he does with Sebastian Vettel.

It’s no secret that Vettel and the Schumacher family share a special bond. Michael Schumacher was the former’s idol when he was growing up, and upon his entry into world of racing, the legendary driver helped him settle in.

Today, Vettel is a four-time World Champion and has made a legacy of his own in Formula 1. Michael Schumacher’s son Mick, took part in his first F1 season last year.

We saw the duo of Vettel and Schumacher spend time with one another often on track, and as the two revealed, they liked to spend time off it as well.

It’s clear that Vettel has taken up the role of mentoring and being there for the younger Schumacher, just like his father did for him in his early days. However, what many fans didn’t know is that the young German shares a ‘Vettel-like’ relationship with another icon of the sport.

In a recent interview, the Haas driver said that Lewis Hamilton has been a big help to him throughout his career. He stated that the Brit never shied away from giving him advice on racing, and also talk to him about his life outside the track.

Mick Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton share a very special bond

Schumacher went on to say that him and Hamilton share a very old relationship. As a kid, he would often meet the seven-time World Champion on track when he attended F1 races.

The 22-year old does not see Hamilton as a ‘mentor’, but as a friend who’s always there for him both inside and outside the world of racing.

“He’s always been very open to giving advice to help me in the position I was in,” he said. “Also, already back in the day, when my dad wasn’t with Mercedes anymore, I did get the chance to come to a few races and see him there.”

“It’s been definitely nice knowing that when he had time, he was able to talk to me about certain things. Those conversations are obviously private. Some of it is related to racing but most of it is just on a friendly basis.”

Mick Schumacher had a very quiet rookie season in 2021. The German couldn’t do much in a Haas car that was arguably the worst in terms of performance, but showed glimpses of how good he can be behind the wheel.

With the American team expected to make amends in 2022, Schumacher will be hoping to charge up the field, and score some points.

