“My Mind Is Absolutely Blown!”: Thrilling Speeds in Ben Ainsley’s AC75 Leaves Lewis Hamilton Floored

The Mercedes F1 men Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, and George Russell got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The trio got to ride with the most successful sailor in Olympic history, Sir Ben Ainsley. They were aboard his AC75 and according to reports, they all came out of the experience thrilled and pumped with adrenaline. In fact, the seven-time champion went as far as saying it blew his mind.

The three made their way to Barcelona at the INEOS Britannia base during their preparation for the 37th America’s Cup. The boat has been under construction back in Brackley. Now, the team was able to witness and ride on it for the first time which impressed everyone. After experiencing the abilities of the race boat, as quoted in a piece on the official website, Hamilton was blown away.

Hamilton said, “The technology involved is incredible and my mind is absolutely blown! I’m really excited to see how the team gets on later this year and I want to wish them the very best of luck in their pursuit of the America’s Cup”.

The Mercedes men took some roles during the test run as well. Russell was at the helm while the Wolff joined the squad of cycling sailors, known as cyclors. Their task was to help power the powerful boat by using the on-board bikes. In fact, after getting a first-hand taste of the powerful machinery, Russell saw some similarities between the water racing series and F1.

George Russell found saw similarities between the America’s Cup and F1 after his experience on the AC75

Most road racing series bear a lot of similarities across various disciplines. However, after their firsthand and first-ever experience, George Russell could relate the water racing America’s Cup to F1. He expressed this opinion after his exhilarating experience on the AC75.

“There are many similarities between F1 and the America’s Cup. They are the pinnacle of their respective sports and technical innovation is vital in both. The dedication and effort of the whole INEOS Britannia team was also clear to see, and I can’t wait to watch them compete later in the year,” he said.

The series kicks off in Barcelona with the Preliminary Regatta on 22-25 August. The six-team competition will see them all race their AC75s against each other for the first time.

The top five challenges will then battle it out in The Louis Vuitton Cup (Challenger Selections Series) from 29 August to 7 October. Winners will get the right to battle the Defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup match.