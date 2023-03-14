“Nasty Comments” – Team Lewis Hamilton Rages at Naomi Schiff After Her ‘Age’ Jibe at Mercedes Star

Sky Sports presenter Naomi Schiff is facing criticism from Lewis Hamilton fans after she made comments on the Mercedes star’s age and poor performing W14.

Hamilton has been dreaming about clinching his record eighth title ever since the 2021 season. While the battle continued until the last lap in 2021, the 2022 season brought nothing but disappointment from the get-go.

The poor-performing W13 saw an end to Mercedes’ dominance and denied the Briton a chance to even fight for the title.

With W14’s poor performance in the 2023 season opener, an atmosphere of tension and frustration has taken over the Silver Arrows garage.

Amidst the problems, Schiff said that since Hamilton is 38 years old, time is of the essence for him and this is putting even more pressure on the Brackley-based team to deliver him a title-winning car.

Also Read: Toto Wolff’s Work Ethic Should Keep Lewis Hamilton Motivated About W14, Says Mick Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton fans shower criticism on Schiff

Hamilton is the second oldest driver on the grid after Fernando Alonso and he has no plans to retire from the sport anytime soon.

The Briton even said that he wants to clinch his 8th title and help the Mercedes F1 team figure out the downfall in their performance.

Schiff’s comments rubbed the fans in the wrong way as they questioned if Alonso is competitive why can’t Hamilton be?

Times running out for her to have any kind of career. If Alonso is competitive now, and he certainly is, why shouldn’t Lewis be around for a good few more years. Ridiculous comment from Naomi who? 🤦‍♂️ — Jay Snowdon (@jay_snowdon) March 13, 2023

Alonso is older and everybody is excited about his potential fight for the championship this year but when it comes to Lewis she suddenly has problems with his age😒 Hypocrite — Anna 🩺🚑⚕️ (@drinsomnia_777) March 13, 2023

Naomi Schiff knows absolutely nothing about #F1 😂 The disrespect to Sir Lewis Hamilton and Max is unreal 💀 pic.twitter.com/Rjscygl7rJ — gabe (@gabejfc) March 13, 2023

Crazy how Lewis supports her and defends her but then she goes and says all these things. You don’t have to make nasty comments to be a good reporter. https://t.co/pyQcOh2sRo — Millie (@millie_sir44) March 13, 2023

Naomi Schiff has ranked Fernando Alonso above both, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, and I’ll have to disagree with her. I think Lewis and Fernando are both above Max, and on a very similar level to each other. At least as far as pure racing skill goes. #F1 pic.twitter.com/9ZYQn0y4iv — Simon Dau (@there_is_no_if) March 12, 2023

Schiff ranks Alonso above Hamilton

In the season opener in Bahrain, Fernando Alonso claimed the podium with his impressive driver in his first race outing with the Aston Martin team.

His performance raised hopes for the fans who had been waiting for Alonso’s long-awaited third championship title.

While praising the Spaniard for his achievements, Schiff ranked Alonso over Hamilton and Max Verstappen in terms of maturity and talent.

Also Read: Naomi Schiff Chooses Fernando Alonso Over Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen