Lewis Hamilton Got Frowned Upon for Dressing Up at His First F1 Meeting – “You’ve Got to Change”

Away from being a seven-time world champion, and one of F1’s loudest personalities, the best way to introduce Lewis Hamilton is through his immaculate fashion sense. The Briton dresses up in some of the most eye-catching outfits, often making him look too good to be true. While he has now become the fashion icon of the F1 world, there was once a time when people frowned on him for his dressing sense.

Advertisement

Appearing in an interview with luxury watchmakers IWC on their official YouTube channel a couple of years ago, Hamilton recalled an incident from his first-ever F1 meeting, where the people judged him for his loud fashion.

“I remember turning up to a meeting, and I had these baggy jeans on, and I remember being looked at from head to toe and really feeling the displeasing look that I’d had. This is not how an F1 driver should look like.”, stated Hamilton.

Advertisement

Hamilton added that once he and his father came back home, his father asked him to change the way he dressed up, “You’ve got to change.” The Briton revealed he wasn’t able to be himself anymore, “And it’s the worst thing- not being able to feel free in your skin.”

Hamilton started talking about the incident to bring to light the difficulties F1 drivers often face when they try to be themselves in front of the world. One has to always be in the team kit or formals when roaming around the paddock on race days.

However, Hamilton wanted to present himself the way he was, and it took him a long time to discover that part of himself before leading the charge in making loud fashion the norm of F1.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hamxnda/status/1693583412655718451?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton reveals the man who inspired him to be who he is

Speaking in the same interview, Hamilton revealed how one of the most influential music producers of the 21st century, Pharrell Williams, inspired him to never change himself and feel comfortable in his own skin.

Keeping the same in mind, Hamilton detailed he tries his best to fuse his team and his fashion statements together, “I always try to play around with it.” The Mercedes driver added he uses his platform and reach to inspire people to dress up however they feel comfortable.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hamburgerh0tdog/status/1719815198750421240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hamilton said that he does not seek approval from anyone when making a statement through his clothing. He posts the pics on his social media to signify who he is and how he likes to dress.

The 38-year-old added people still call him out for his duties as a fashion monger, which often coincides with the races. They ask Toto Wolff why he gives Hamilton so much freedom, but Hamilton then puts up a performance that silences all the naysayers.