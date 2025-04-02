Lando Norris’ Rumored Girlfriend Magui Corceiro Returns to Screens With Fantasy Drama Series on Prime Video

Magui Corceiro has become a major topic of interest in the F1 community due to her rumored relationship with McLaren’s Lando Norris. However, she is much more than just that.

Corceiro is a well-known model with numerous endorsements and an actress recognized for her role as Maru in the Spanish comedy-drama series Cities. She appeared in the episode Alan-Maru/Esperanza-Pedro.

The 22-year-old Portuguese star has recently made headlines following her appearance on Drive to Survive, where the season finale captured Norris kissing her on the cheek. She was later spotted alongside him in Monaco, fueling speculation among fans about when they might make their relationship official.

But the focus now shifts to her latest accomplishment — making a return to the TV screens.

Corceiro is set to appear in the Spanish fantasy/sci-fi drama Punto Nemo, where she will be one of the leading actresses, as indicated by her presence on the show’s poster.

According to IMDb, the series is “a blend of drama and fantasy, exploring one of the planet’s most enigmatic coordinates: the pole of inaccessibility in the Pacific Ocean, the farthest point from land.”

The story follows scientists and the Spanish Navy as they embark on a marine expedition to raise awareness about the environmental crisis caused by the plastic island in the South Pacific. However, during their journey, they encounter a violent tempest that leads them to an unknown island on the edge of the world—where their troubles truly begin.

Lando Norris’ rumored GF Magui Corceiro returns to the screen with a fantasy sci-fi drama #norris #maguicorceiro pic.twitter.com/cJkXs9BunQ — Vidit Dhawan (@dhawan_vidit) April 2, 2025

Since the island is inhabited by Russian soldiers, the survival skills of the Spanish scientists and navy are put to the test as they face numerous dangers and mysterious situations.

Corceiro appears to be thrilled about her latest project and even shared a post on the day the series was released. On Instagram, she expressed her happiness, writing:

“My first international project went live today! Perhaps the one that made me grow the most on a personal and professional level. 4 intense months away from home, sharing the set with these fictional “sharks” who welcomed me as if I were family. A tireless team, every day with a smile on their face holding the boat together (literally ) Finally! I am very lucky. “Punto Nemo” is now available on Prime Video.”

Norris liked the post—yet another sign that the two are most likely dating.

