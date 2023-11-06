Pierre Gasly Clears Air With Tony Parker After 4 Years as Latter Got ‘Snubbed’ by Alpine Star on His Jersey Retirement Day

While in conversation with Pierre Gasly, San Antonio Spurs legend, Tony Parker revealed to the Frenchman that his first ever NBA game, back in 2019, was an emotional jersey-retirement day for Parker. However, on his big day, the Formula 1 star did not even text him.

Gasly was quick to clear the air, however. The 27-year-old racing ace actually didn’t think he was worthy enough of reaching out to Parker. “You’re a big guy. You’re like an icon for all of us in France. I was like, ‘Am I gonna text him or not?’ It was like your big night. And I thought, ‘He’s got no time for me’,” explained the Alpine driver.

Gasly has gotten closer to his countryman Parker in the last few years. The Spurs legend and Gasly’s paths have crossed often due to his increasing interest in and appearances at NBA games. What’s more, earlier this year, Gasly, along with Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon even made an appearance at the NBA Paris event.

Parker shares a special affinity with Gasly. He revealed, “When I saw you I thought, ‘Oh wow, a guy from Normandy’ so, that’s nice. I was proud.” As it turns out, Gasly and Parker have more in common than you’d think.

The French connection between Pierre Gasly and Tony Parker runs really deep

Both these athletes have carved a niche out for themselves in their respective sports. However, their camaraderie runs deeper than just mutual appreciation. As it turns out, Gasly’s father, Jean-Jacques Gasly, and Parker are from the same alma mater: Jean-Baptiste de la Salle.

For Parker, it was his dad’s decision to instill discipline in the young boy that led to the choice of college. “You know, my dad was super tough because he wanted me to go to a school where you had the nuns. It was super disciplined.”

Through their countless commonalities and time spent in the US, Parker and Gasly have developed a really close bond. It was revealed during their chat that they do often visit each other when Gasly is stationed in the States for the Grand Prix.

Pierre Gasly has developed a real love for the game of basketball. As a testament, the young French racing ace tries to make it to or at least watch games regularly when he’s across the Atlantic.