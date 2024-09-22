mobile app bar

Netflix Recorded 16.9 Million Viewers for Drive to Survive While Max Verstappen Started to Lose His Hegemony

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Credits: Formula 1’s Twitter and IMAGO / PanoramiC

The ‘Drive to Survive’ (DTS) craze continues to be on a spectacular rise among fans. Netflix recently released its audience data, which carried detailed numbers about the per-episode viewing of the famed F1 docu-series. Notably, during Max Verstappen’s downfall in 2024, the series gained more viewers to watch the latest two seasons.

Calculated from February 2023 to June 2024, season five amassed 16.9 million views, per F1 editor Dave Nelson on Twitter. Meanwhile, each episode of season six has an average viewership of 11.6 million between February and June 2024. However, chances are that the 16.9 million mark could well be over 20 million, given the likelihood of more than one person watching the series during a sitting.

With the F1 season kicking off in March each year, DTS releases its season in February during the pre-season testing weekend to warm things up. The annual docu-series hypes people up for the new racing season, compelling even the non-fans to catch the action.

In 2024, Verstappen and Red Bull have gradually lost their hegemony. Having started the season on a strong foot, the Austrian team soon saw McLaren become the strongest force on the grid.

Races in Austria, Hungary, Belgium, and Italy provided further proof of Verstappen and Red Bull being nowhere near their 2023 form, allowing others to catch up. Lando Norris became the biggest beneficiary of the slip-up and is now vying for a world championship.

Moreover, the 2024 season became even more interesting owing to the vast variety of race winners. Seven different drivers have won a race this season, with five of them winning at least two races.

This could make for a lot of work to do for Netflix’s DTS production team. With season seven in the works, the series has a lot to show and they might need to add extra episodes to cover all bases. Of late, there have also been accusations of DTS being extra fictional or dramatic. But given the drama ensuing in F1 this year, it might not be an issue.

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

