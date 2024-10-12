New Contracts Make Sergio Perez Too ‘Comfortable’ – F1 Expert Peter Windsor

Several teams are heading into the 2025 season with new drivers and lineups to brace for 2026’s regulation changes. Red Bull, however, decided to go ahead with Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen’s partnership for the next two seasons — something they confirmed midway into the campaign. Former F1 manager and expert Peter Windsor feels this was a mistake.

Perez’s 2024 has been woeful, as he lingers in eighth in the Drivers’ Championship, seven places behind leader and teammate Verstappen. His performances were questioned so heavily that heading into the season break, there were rumors of Red Bull sacking him.

Instead, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit gave him a two-year contract extension, much to the surprise of many.

“I think Red Bull made a very big mistake,” Windsor said to F1 Maximaal. “He is clearly a driver historically who does not respond well if he has just received a new contract with more money…”

Red Bull has announced a “two-year” contract extension for Sergio Perez… …though it’s left some wiggle room, with team principal Christian Horner saying only that “now is an important time to confirm our line-up for 2025”. pic.twitter.com/2uEGm07Snz — The Race (@wearetherace) June 4, 2024

Often, when under pressure of losing their seats, drivers don’t perform to their best. But once their future in the team (or the sport) gets confirmed, they can drive without having to worry about consequences. But Perez’s new contract with Red Bull would do the opposite, per Windsor. “Because then he will relax more and feel too comfortable.”

It isn’t the case that the Milton Keynes outfit is completely ignoring Perez‘s underperformance. Despite his contract extension, they have contemplated axing him this season. For now, he seems to have been retained till the end of 2024. But Red Bull is considering options to replace the Mexican.

Red Bull’s alternative to Perez

Perez may have signed a new two-year deal with Red Bull. But if he doesn’t improve his performance, he could be removed. Reportedly, that is why the Milton-Keynes-based team brought Liam Lawson in.

Daniel Ricciardo, who was driving for RB (Red Bull’s sister team) this season, lost his seat after the Singapore GP. Lawson — regarded as a highly talented youngster — came in to replace him.

Many, including, Nico Rosberg have claimed that Red Bull want to test Lawson as a potential replacement for Perez, who will have to convince the top brass that he deserves a spot.

Lawson will make his season debut this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas at the United States GP. Perez, meanwhile, will be aiming for a good result, which will help him finish the season strong.