“Nice good style”: Max Verstappen compliments former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo’s $140 merchandise

Over the last few years, Daniel Ricciardo has gone on to become one of the most popular drivers in F1. The Aussie hasn’t had a good time on track since his move to McLaren in 2021, but that has taken no toll on his fan following.

He also has his own line of merchandise which we see fans wearing during Grand Prix weekends. Even other drivers and team principals sometimes sport the honey badger’s clothing line. Earlier this season, we saw Mercedes driver George Russell and team principal Toto Wolff wear the ‘Enchante’ themed t-shirt and sweatshirt ahead of a Grand Prix weekend.

Got my cowboy on yesterday 🐴 pic.twitter.com/IyCoKNSp51 — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) November 17, 2013

It turns out that even 2022 World Champion Max Verstappen is a huge fan of the merchandise. The Dutchman was giving an interview when Ricciardo walked past and asked how he was doing. Verstappen replied by saying that he loved his ‘western-themed’ t-shirt.

The former Red Bull driver said that he would get one for Verstappen at the US Grand Prix in Austin. He also added that he would give him a ‘bonus’ if he ends up wearing it! The T-shirt Verstappen was referring to was the Rodeo Party T-shirt which costs $140.

Daniel Ricciardo aiming to end McLaren stint on a high

Ricciardo’s move to McLaren did not pan out the way he would’ve liked it. The 33-year-old joined in hopes of competing at the front of the grid once again, but it turned out to be a nightmare. He was comprehensively outperformed by teammate Lando Norris and other than his solitary win at Monza last season, he does not have any defining moment with the papaya outfit.

McLaren decided to ax Ricciardo at the end of the season despite him having a year left on his contract. He won’t have a seat in the sport in 2023, but it’s likely that he’ll take up a reserve role to stay in touch.

Imagine Danny Ric’s smile if he lands a seat in 2024 😃#F1 @danielricciardo pic.twitter.com/pc0G0pNVo9 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 4, 2022

Times are tough for Ricciardo, but the eight-time race winner insists that he won’t be giving up on his dream. If a suitable opportunity opens up for him in 2024, he will return. As for now, he aims on finishing the 2022 season on a high with McLaren.

