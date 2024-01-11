Nico Hulkenberg Once Argued Social Media Influences Fans to Believe Drivers Are ‘Friendlier’ Than Ever Before

F1 drivers are no strangers to social media. We often see them hanging out together, enjoying each other’s company, and posting it all on their handles. But is it all a facade, or have the rivals on the tarmac actually come closer? Seasoned campaigner Nico Hulkenberg spilled the beans earlier last year.

In an episode of the Beyond The Grid podcast, host Tom Clarkson referred to Max Verstappen, George Russell, Lando Norris, and Alex Albon playing padel ahead of the Monaco GP. All four drivers posted pictures and videos of the game on their socials and even discussed their experiences in interviews. Clarkson asked Hulkenberg if the new-age drivers were closer than their counterparts from earlier era.

The Haas driver answered, “I think everyone rubs along pretty well, with the occasional issue where something happens on track and things get heated between drivers. But compared to the start of my career, I don’t think it’s very different, maybe slightly. I also think that back in the day, social media wasn’t such a thing. You wouldn’t have had those pictures of guys playing Padel.”

Perhaps the current drivers have learned to compartmentalize their priorities better. Despite budding friendships, they are very much aware of their professional commitments. This is probably why you almost never see them discussing F1 with each other on social media. After all, secrecy is a valued asset in F1.

Take Hulkenberg himself, for example. The German driver is great friends with reigning champion Max Verstappen. The duo are often spotted hanging out together, sometimes even in the paddocks. However, they are seldom seen discussing F1 or the specs of their cars.

Could Nico Hulkenberg and Max Verstappen pair up for a Le Mans stint?

Hulkenberg and Verstappen are considered to be mighty close to each other. The fact that the 36-year-old frequently travels to different Grands Prix with the Red Bull driver in his private jet is a testament to how much the duo enjoy each other’s company.

Given their current status in the championship, however, it is highly unlikely that they will pair up with the same team anytime in the near future. However, Max has time and again let his wish to race in Le Mans known. As per Dutch journalist Erik Van Haren, Hulkenberg is a likely pairing for Max in Le Mans.

The same was said for Fernando Alonso in the past. In the Spaniard’s case, Verstappen himself came out revealing the 2-time Le Mans winner’s wish to form an alliance with him for a return to the 24-hour endurance race.

The 3-time F1 champion, however, turned the offer down despite his wish to participate in the renowned race. He cited his commitment to F1 and Red Bull as the reason for it. Verstappen revealed that he wouldn’t take part in the 24-hour race at least until his contract with Red Bull expires at the end of the 2028 season.