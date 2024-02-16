Nico Rosberg Has Left the Fans Smitten by Revealing That Him and Lewis Hamilton Have Mended Their Relationship

When Lewis Hamilton dropped the bombshell news of his move to Ferrari, fans were eagerly looking for Nico Rosberg’s reaction. Rosberg often speaks up on anything and everything Hamilton does, given they have a long-term “special” relationship. The former Mercedes duo have experienced both the sweet and the bitter sides of their bond since childhood. Although, as the 2016 world champion finally opened up on the big transfer news, he also left fans smitten by revealing that he and Hamilton have mended their relationship after all the bad blood in the past.

For four years at the Silver Arrows, Rosberg and Hamilton fought tooth and nail to get the better of each other. It wasn’t until their eventual last season together in 2016, that the German driver prevailed over his frenemy, clinching his maiden and only title.

Since then Rosberg has retired and often speaks about Hamilton positively while doing commentary or any public appearance. As quoted on Twitter (now X) by @eaurouge_ps, the former Mercedes driver stated, “Lewis and I have repaired our friendship. We see each other from time to time. Every Christmas my daughters receive a huge box full of gifts from him.”

This was certainly a shock for many fans, as whenever Rosberg and Hamilton come face-to-face these days in the F1 paddock, there is a sense of tension and awkwardness. While both speak highly of each other, with no animosity from their driving together days; fans can sense the facts behind their diplomacy as their karting days.

Rosberg often used to come second-best behind Hamilton in their formative years of karting and racing. This developed the resentment and built all the tension between them during their Mercedes days. After the 2016 battle that went overboard multiple times, the German retired from F1, much to everyone’s surprise too.

Rosberg and Hamilton being on good terms makes sense, given it’s been 7 years since their rivalry reached its conclusion. The 2016 champion lives in Monaco like Hamilton and all other drivers. So, mostly this means he may be neighbors with the seven-time champion if his latest statements are true.

Nico Rosberg wishes Lewis Hamilton luck for his Ferrari future

Fans wanting Nico Rosberg to react to Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was natural, given the spicy hot takes he gives out. Especially about his former rival, the German is unpredictable as to whether he may say something positive or criticize him.

About the Ferrari transfer, Rosberg wishes the best for Hamilton’s dream to drive at the Prancing Horse. Fans are certainly smitten and emotional on seeing Nico’s comment, as they were anticipating. Some fans also reacted to his revelation about his daughter getting Christmas gifts from the Briton.

While some of these may be sarcastic jabs, Rosberg is seemingly staying neutral for now, without any major reaction. Speaking to the German newspaper Süddeutschen Zeitung, the 38-year-old said that the move “surprised” him.

He also said, “But if you look at the big picture: There are two legendary teams that everyone wants to drive for – Ferrari and Mercedes. I can understand that he is fulfilling a personal dream with this.”