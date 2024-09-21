mobile app bar

Nico Rosberg Reveals How Red Bull Turned the Tide as Max Verstappen Aces Singapore GP Qualifying

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports, IMAGO Marco Canoniero

Despite his struggles during Friday’s Free Practice sessions, Max Verstappen registered the second-fastest time during qualifying for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix. The Dutchman looked at ease with his car during FP3 and carried over the pace during the qualifying session. Verstappen’s lap was two-tenths slower than pole-sitter Lando Norris.

2016 world champion and Sky Sports F1 analyst Nico Rosberg has credited Red Bull for Verstappen’s sensational performance on the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The German explained how the Milton-Keynes-based outfit turned the RB20’s woes over from Friday’s running.

Verstappen was struggling for grip throughout the first two practice sessions. Despite the RB20’s issues on the kerbs and bumps, the biggest limitation for the Dutchman was the balance of the car. His lack of pace was apparent as he finished FP2 only in 15th place.

Rosberg explained, “They [Red Bull] turned that car around, they stiffened it up a lot, both vertically and laterally, and it made the car come back alive. His aerodynamics started working again today and that allowed him to go P2, which is huge damage limitation.” 

Despite bagging the fifth pole position of the 2024 season, Lando Norris will not be happy to see a resurgent Red Bull. The RB20 has been historically weak in Singapore and the #4 driver would have been hoping to capitalize on this in his title fight with the Dutchman.

But a more compliant RB20 in the hands of Verstappen for the Grand Prix means Norris’ advantage has been greatly reduced.

Norris relishes the challenge of going up against Verstappen

Since the Spanish GP, Verstappen has not been near Norris‘ pace. However, now the Singapore GP gives the Dutchman an opportunity to race the Briton properly for the first time since the 2024 Austrian GP. That being said, Norris has refused to budge from his approach despite their last encounter ending in a DNF for the McLaren driver.

During the post-qualifying press conference, Norris stated, “However it ended in Austria, we’ve had a great battle there and good battles on other tracks, too. So, [it] doesn’t change anything [being a title contender now].” The duo’s clash at the Red Bull Ring is a testament to how neither of them will back down from a fight.

