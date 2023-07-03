How a Prenup Agreement Signed Ten Years Ago Saves $17,000,000 of Ex-Red Bull Star

Former Red Bull star David Coulthard was reportedly spotted with a Swedish model back in February 2022. It was the time when Coulthard’s marriage with his wife was already in ruins, but his brilliance saved him huge chunks of money.

Already unhappy in the marriage, Coulthard found an interesting way to let the world know that he moved on from the marriage and is no longer associated with Karen Minier, as per Business F1.

The Business F1 reported that the former Red Bull driver hired photographers to act as paparazzi and subsequently delivered photos of himself with the model for circulation through the agency.

However, by going with Sigrid Silversand after nine years of marriage, the outspoken ex-F1 driver not only told the world subtly about his new love life but also saved himself $17,000,000. Thanks to his prenuptial agreement.

Coulthard and the prenup agreement

The 13-time GP winner was married to F1 presenter Karen Minier since 2013, but Coulthard was everything but happy. After beginning to date in 2005, they had their first child in 2008, and now, according to multiple reports, they have parted ways.

Notably, after deciding to marry, the Scotland-born British driver went for the prenup agreement. According to the agreement, it was decided that in case of divorce, Minier would be liable to receive less than $5 million dollars from ‘DC’.

In his 15-year-old F1 career, the former F1 icon earned around $66 million, and out of that, he got to save most as he lived in Monaco and didn’t have to pay taxes.

Now, with the prenup agreement, he saved a huge sum. Otherwise, he would have been obligated to shell out $22 million instead of just $5 million. Thus, saving $17,000,000 of his personal wealth.

Despite tries, Coulthard would keep his money

Even after the prenuptial agreement, Minier’s lawyer tried his best to fetch her all $22 million, or at least half of what Coulthard has.

However, the agreement would still stand and can only be undone if both parties falsify their reported wealth and it comes out after investigation.

In spite of everything, a former team principal who knows David Coulthard revealed to Business F1 that even if the prenup falls, the former driver’s money would be hard to find as “he is Scottish after all.”