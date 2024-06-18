“No One Has a Choice”: Fernando Gives Up on Entire F1 Grid’s Behalf to Crown Max Verstappen 2024 Champion

The 2024 title race has intensified in the last couple of Grand Prix weekends. Red Bull have lost their dominant grip on the current regulations and the likes of McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes have closed the gap. Yet, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has written the 2024 title off on behalf of the entire grid.

After nine rounds into the 2024 season, four different drivers have already won a race. Additionally, the RB20’s weaknesses in slow-speed trim, bumps and kerbs have also been left exposed since the Monaco GP.

But the #14 driver is still counting on Verstappen to wrap his fourth consecutive world title up, owing to his and Red Bull’s remarkable consistency. Alonso was quoted by Soy Motor as saying,

“This will be Verstappen’s fourth title. No one has a choice. There will be more race winners, but the ones who are going to make the least mistakes are Verstappen and Red Bull.”

The Dutchman grabbed his 60th Grand Prix win at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve two weeks ago. And while it was a hard-fought victory where a Safety Car played its part, the #1 driver displayed brilliant consistency despite struggling with his RB20.

As for Alonso, he doesn’t have any championship ambitions this year. Yet, the Aston Martin driver still hopes that his team can emulate the success of the likes of McLaren and Ferrari as he progresses into the season.

Fernando Alonso is looking to finish the 2024 season on a high

The second half of 2023 saw Red Bull’s rivals close the gap to the Milton-Keynes-based team. This year, they’ve started on an almost equal footing. Aston Martin, on the other hand, have regressed from their early 2023 pace.

However, the Spanish racing ace is confident that his team can also get themselves into the mix at the front of the field. “I still hope that a good streak can come. There are 24 races and we’ve only had nine, so things can still happen. I hope the end of the year is strong,” added the #14 driver.

The last time Fernando Alonso won a race was at his home race in 2013. But with the field so tightly bunched together this year, next weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix could be the race where Alonso breaks his decade-long winless streak at the pinnacle of motor racing.