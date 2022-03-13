“No one has shown the back of their tongue yet, including us”: Max Verstappen feels that Red Bull has a lot more to offer as the season progresses

Max Verstappen finished pre-season testing in Bahrain on top, but is sure that Red Bull are only going to get better with time.

The first two days of testing saw Red Bull struggle to some extent. Neither Verstappen, nor Sergio Perez were able to put their RB18 on top. However, their team advisor Helmut Marko insisted that aero upgrades before the final day would bring in better results.

The upgrades brought in by the Red Bull team were visible before the day started. The car looked radically different to what is was before, and Verstappen put in a strong stint.

Verstappen ended the session with a lap time of 1.31.720 on the C5 compound. He finished ahead of Haas’ Mick Schumacher and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the final charts.

That’s it for testing, learned a lot ✊ One week to go, can’t wait to get started ⏱ pic.twitter.com/RTMNX6UXeF — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 12, 2022

Most of the focus leading up to the final session was on Ferrari, but Verstappen showed the paddock that Red Bull are still right at the top. Even though all their problems aren’t solved as of yet, the 2021 World Champion is sure that they’re only going to get better.

“The car felt good, also in terms of balance. The latter is very important,” said Verstappen. “We were able to finish our test programme, which is always positive.”

No team will show their true pace before the season starts, says Max Verstappen

The 2022 season kicks off with the Bahrain GP next Sunday. As a result, teams don’t have a lot of time to solve issues that have been plaguing their car performance till date.

All the teams have downplayed expectations put on them ahead of the campaign. The likes of Mercedes, Ferrari and even Red Bull are adamant that there are concerns surrounding the performance of theirs cars.

Verstappen added on this by saying that no one wants to show their true pace before the real racing begins. He spoke about his own team in particular, insisting that they have a lot more to offer, something which they haven’t showed till now.

“Going faster each time is the natural progression throughout the day,” he said. “Also because we are trying out different tyres with a view to the Grand Prix next week.”

“Nobody has shown the back of their tongue yet, including us,” the 24-year old added. “I think this season is not necessarily about how you stand in the first three races, but how quickly you can develop.

“Everything is new and there is a lot to learn about the car, so we have to keep getting faster during the season and keep making progress.”

