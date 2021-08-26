“Normally rain is good, but as a driver you don’t necessarily want that at Spa”– Red Bull boss doesn’t want it to rain in Belgium

“Normally rain is good, but as a driver you don’t necessarily want that at Spa”– Red Bull boss claims that his drivers may not enjoy rain in Belgium.

The showers at Hungaroring during the last race day caused a massive carnage that forced five drivers to retire at the turn 1 of lap 1, including Red Bull’s Sergio Perez; meanwhile, even Max Verstappen took severe damage and couldn’t rise above P9 by the end of the race.

Quoting the total loss Red Bull obtained in the last two crashes his team witnessed, Helmut Marko claims that it is a significant amount from his team’s budget.

“The damage is about two and a half million euros”, Marko said in a conversation with Kronen Zeitung. “Much worse is that we can’t manage with three engines, we have to put in a fourth,” he said.

Rain, please stop!

Red Bull is in desperate need of a win in Spa, and they would definitely not want the rain to spoil their chances against Mercedes this weekend.

“Normally rain is good, but as a driver you don’t necessarily want that at Spa, it brings risks,” according to Marko. “A win is what we are going for. We’re behind in the points, so there’s nothing to do but attack!”

Red Bull is apparently bringing in new developments for the next two races, which might help them cut the marginal gap against Mercedes in the championship table.

Meanwhile, Mercedes have already claimed it won’t be making any new developments in the car to focus on the 2022 project, which could be beneficial for Red Bull.

On the other hand, a downpour can spoil their chances to reclaim their lead, and it only remains to be seen whether the rain gods will spare Red Bull this time or not?