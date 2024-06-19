“Not All About His Dad”: Max Verstappen’s Mother Sophie Kumpen Hailed for Making a Champion Out of Him

Jos Verstappen has often been credited with playing the biggest role in shaping his son Max’s F1 career. The latter is a three-time World Champion today, and already considered a legend of the sport thanks to his father. But according to Jos’ former boss Eddie Jordan, Max’s mom Sophie Kumpen was equally instrumental in the same.

On the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan discussed Kumpen and her influence on Max as a driver. A karting legend herself, Jordan believes that her ruthlessness on the track is something Verstappen picked up on, and has perfected.

He told his co-host, David Coulthard,

“Don’t forget that it’s not all about his [Max Verstappen] dad [Jos Verstappen], who drove for me as well, but his mother [Sophie Kumpen] actually is just the best at karting. She was absolutely an institution. She was amazing.”

Kumpen started her racing career in the early 90s. However, after getting married to Jos and the birth of her children, she decided to quit the sport to take care of her family.

On the track, Kumpen was a trailblazer. She made a name for himself beating drivers who would eventually make it to F1, including the 2009 World Champion Jenson Button.

Sophie Kumpen could have been the first full-time female F1 driver

Kumpen’s talents weren’t recognized only after her son Verstappen became a World Champion all those years later. She was highly regarded during her racing days and was on the path to becoming a full-time F1 driver. Had Kumpen done it, she would have been the first woman to achieve this feat.

However, she made the tough decision of leaving her career behind. She had to choose between following her passion or taking care of the family, and she chose the latter. In a 2020 documentary titled ‘Whatever it Takes’, she fondly remembers her racing days.

“I’ve [also] raced against Max’s team boss Christian Horner. He recently said ‘you were faster than me’. But the difference is that those men made it, while I was the wife of…, and now the mother of…”

Max Verstappen’s mother, Sophie Kumpen (kart number 31) showed her karting skills. Back in 1995 during the European Championship Formula super A.

pic.twitter.com/epGdDxux1B — Raceliefhebber (Wouter) (@raceliefhebber) September 29, 2023

As a mother, Kumpen has also done a lot to help Max become what he is today. While she doesn’t travel to her son’s races as much as Jos, she regularly prays for his victories at a local church. Something that has become a tradition over the years.