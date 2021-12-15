F1

“Not as slow as we expected them to be”: New 18-inch Pirelli tyres are expected to make the F1 cars faster by the end of 2022

"Not as slow as we expected them to be": New 18-inch Pirelli tyres are expected to make the F1 cars faster by the end of 2022
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Richo with pace is seriously scary": Cameron Green warns England about Jhye Richardson ahead of Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Not as slow as we expected them to be": New 18-inch Pirelli tyres are expected to make the F1 cars faster by the end of 2022
“Not as slow as we expected them to be”: New 18-inch Pirelli tyres are expected to make the F1 cars faster by the end of 2022

The new Pirelli 18-inch tyres will reportedly make the F1 cars faster by the end…